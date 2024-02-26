Traffic | The tires of several cars broke on Turunväylä

The communication from the police department's command center says that, according to preliminary information, at least seven vehicles were reported to have broken tires.

Several car tires broke on Monday afternoon on Turunväylä.

The exact venue was on Turunväylä near Ruukinranta. The police was there to direct traffic and informed the road traffic center about pavement damage on the spot.

Fintraffic's road traffic center warned at around 16:30 about damage to the pavement at the ramp going towards Helsinki on Turunväylä on Ring I.

At around 5 p.m., the traffic center was told that the damage had been repaired at least with a temporary patch.