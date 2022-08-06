Traffic | The street festival closes the streets in Alppila today, the arrangements affect public transport

Detours have been set for bus line 23 and tram line 3 to bypass the closed streets.

Street festival Kallio Block Party will close the streets to traffic on Saturday and change public transport routes in Alppila. Exception arrangements do not affect pedestrians.

Bus line 23 and tram line 3 are detoured from morning to midnight, HSL report. Lines go around closed streets.

Line 23 does not run along Viipurinkatu, because it is closed all the way to Kotkankatu. The bus uses the stops along the detour route.

Tram line 3’s normal route does not run from Hakaniemi. The trams of the line run with code 3B.

With tram line 9 you can get close to the tram stops of line 3 that are out of use in Linnanmäki.

Kallio Block Party is a free block party organized by the Kallio store, which includes, for example, musical performances and programs for all ages. The event takes place on Saturday from 14:00 to 22:00.