Saturday, August 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Traffic | The street festival closes the streets in Alppila today, the arrangements affect public transport

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2022
in World Europe
0

Detours have been set for bus line 23 and tram line 3 to bypass the closed streets.

Street festival Kallio Block Party will close the streets to traffic on Saturday and change public transport routes in Alppila. Exception arrangements do not affect pedestrians.

Bus line 23 and tram line 3 are detoured from morning to midnight, HSL report. Lines go around closed streets.

Line 23 does not run along Viipurinkatu, because it is closed all the way to Kotkankatu. The bus uses the stops along the detour route.

Tram line 3’s normal route does not run from Hakaniemi. The trams of the line run with code 3B.

With tram line 9 you can get close to the tram stops of line 3 that are out of use in Linnanmäki.

Kallio Block Party is a free block party organized by the Kallio store, which includes, for example, musical performances and programs for all ages. The event takes place on Saturday from 14:00 to 22:00.

See also  Family | “Throw bag” is a solution to the packaging problems of a holiday trip: Saara Myllymäki explains how packing is as painless as possible

#Traffic #street #festival #closes #streets #Alppila #today #arrangements #affect #public #transport

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Musk called his conditions for buying Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.