Traffic | The service interruption that started on Midsummer’s Day of the coastal railway will end on Monday – Reduced shift intervals in local transport

Transport|Outages lasting a day or two are expected during August and September.

Coastline the five-week traffic stop west of Espoo’s Leppävaara will end on Monday, July 29, says the Väylävirasto in its announcement.

Local trains will, however, run at reduced intervals during the first week. According to the Norwegian Railways Agency, the long-distance trains will run normally, but delays are possible.

The reason for the reduced commuter traffic is the finishing work on the Espoo urban rail site, such as safety device testing. Up-to-date timetables of local trains can be found From the route guide.

The train service on the coastal railway on the west side of Leppävaara has been completely stopped since Midsummer due to the construction works of the Espoo city railway.

The service interruption has affected both local train traffic and long-distance train traffic between Helsinki and Kupitta.

During the outage, VR has replaced long-distance trains between Helsinki and Kupittaa and commuter trains between Hanko and Karjaa with buses.

On the beach track there are still three 48-hour traffic outages in August-September (31.8.–1.9., 7.9.–8.9. and 14.9.–15.9.) and two 24-hour traffic outages (22.9. and 29.9.).

However, the construction of the track does not end there: According to the Norwegian Railway Agency, the long traffic interruption will also be repeated in the next three summers.

Between breaks, work is promoted in areas outside the tracks.

When the urban line is completed, according to the Finnish Railways Agency, it will improve the punctuality of commuter train traffic on the coastal line and long-distance train traffic in the direction of Turku.

“With the addition of two additional tracks, the track section between Leppävaara and Kauklahti will be significantly less sensitive to disturbances,” the announcement promises.

More information on exceptional arrangements can also be found From VR’s website.