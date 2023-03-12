Traffic | The same intersection crashed three times in one hour in Espoo: “The roads are terribly slippery”

Bad driving weather has caused traffic accidents along Uutta County on Saturday evening.

In Uusimaa the prevailing poor driving weather has caused a large number of crashes and other traffic accidents on Saturday evening.

In Espoo, a total of three unrelated crashes occurred within about an hour in the bend turning east from Turunväylä to Kehä 1, says the fire chief Mikko Routala From the West Uusimaa Police Department.

There had been accidents at the same location earlier in the day.

“Maintenance has tried to fix it, and now the road traffic center dropped the restrictions and put warnings on it,” says Routala.

“The roads are horribly slippery, now people drive quietly,” warns Routala.

However, according to Routala, personal injuries have been avoided and situations have been resolved with sheet metal damage and broken railings.

Also At least two separate accidents happened on Saturday at Kehä 1 in Helsinki. One of them was a four-car chain crash in Länsi-Pakila, says the fire marshal on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Juuso Punnonen.

There were minor personal injuries in the chain crash, as well as in the second crash on Kehä ykkö. Also in Kruununhaa, at the intersection of Snellmaninkatu and Kirkkokatu, there was a two-car intersection crash.

According to Punnonen, there have been several crashes, but not an exceptionally large number yet.

“The weather is so bad that it limits the gas pedal,” says Punnonen.

According to the Helsinki Police Department, the ramps of the major thoroughfares were heavily frozen on Saturday, and there have been sheet metal crashes.

Also There have been some small crashes in Vantaa, according to the central Uusimaa rescue service.

A traffic weather warning is in effect throughout southern Finland for Saturday evening. The driving weather is bad because of the snowfall and the risk of accidents has increased.