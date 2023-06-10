Saturday, June 10, 2023
Traffic | The running event causes exceptional traffic arrangements in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 10, 2023
in World Europe
Traffic | The running event causes exceptional traffic arrangements in Helsinki

The event will cause exceptional traffic arrangements in the central area of ​​Helsinki from around 8 am to 1 pm.

BMW The Helsinki Half Marathon running event takes place on Saturday. The event will cause exceptional traffic arrangements in the central area of ​​Helsinki from around 8 am to 1 pm.

The start and finish area of ​​the event is located in Töölönlahti Park. The running route goes from Töölönlahti Park to Baana and then along the coastal roads towards Katajanokka. The route continues from Pohjoisranta to Sörnäinen Rantatie and Kalasatama, and finally back to Töölönlahti via Pasila.

The route runs partly on vehicle lanes, but mostly along light traffic lanes.

The exact traffic arrangements are listed to the city of Helsinki’s bulletin.

