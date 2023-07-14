Traffic | The ride of the motorcycle police raised concerns about bystanders on Twitter

Dennis Pasterstein assures in Twitter comments that injuries are rare in police chase situations.

The police there has been a discussion about the dangers caused by chases in the Helsinki police’s Twitter comments.

Director of the traffic control function in Helsinki Dennis Pasterstein published a video on his Twitter account on Friday afternoon in which a motorcycle policeman goes after a car that was speeding.

Pasterstein writes in his tweet that the driver of the chased car was driving at a speed of 115 kilometers per hour in an area where the speed limit is 50 kilometers per hour.

According to the tweet, the driver is suspected of a long list of traffic violations: aggravated endangering traffic safety, driving under the influence of drugs and driving without a license. In addition, stolen goods were found in the car.

in a Twitter thread however, the riding of the motorcycle police has aroused reflection and disapproval. The police starts from the light traffic lane and drives on it for some distance before turning onto the carriageway.

A police officer passes one pedestrian on a light traffic lane.

Passing a pedestrian in particular causes questions and discussion on Twitter. Commentators wonder whether the riding of motorcycle police endangers pedestrians.

Pasterstein responds to comments that police chases cause few injuries per year. According to him, deaths are “really rare”.

He also says in the comments that controlled risks have to be taken in chase situations, but the police have an emphasized duty of caution during emergency situations.