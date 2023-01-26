Traffic | The renovation slows down traffic on Mäkelänkatu for more than a month

Mäkelänkatu is being renovated.

Storm water line construction slows down traffic on Mäkelänkatu near the Mäkelänrinne swimming center. The works will start on the western edge of Mäkelänkatu, i.e. on the side of Itä-Pasila, on February 1.

Due to the works, the bus lane going south, i.e. towards the center, and the second lane will be closed at the swimming center. In the direction of the city center, there is therefore only one driving lane and a turning lane to the swimming center. The Kalasatama to Pasilaan project reports on this in its announcement.

The northern crosswalk of that junction will also be closed. In addition, bus stop H2430 will move 50 meters further north.

The extraordinary traffic arrangement is estimated to last until March.

From Kalasatama The Pasilaan project builds 4.5 kilometers of new tramway on the route Nihti–Kalasatama–Vallilanlaakso–Pasila. It connects the current tram, metro and train networks together. Traffic will start next year.