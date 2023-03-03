Traffic | The renovation of Mannerheimintie starts, public transport to new routes

The preparatory work for the overhaul of Mannerheimintie will cause changes in traffic starting Monday.

Mannerheimintien the extensive renovation will begin on Monday, March 6, on the section between Postitalo and Opera.

The work will start next week with preparatory work, such as the removal of tram lines and the construction of new traffic arrangements.

From Monday, tram lines 4 and 10 and bus lines 63, 212, 213 and 400 will switch to Runeberginkatu instead of Mannerheimintie. Other bus lines remain on Mannerheimintie.

Mannerheimintien motor vehicles can drive through the construction site throughout the renovation. However, the City of Helsinki recommends using alternative routes whenever possible. One lane in each direction is in use.

The location of the lanes in use and the traffic arrangements will change as the work progresses. Current information will be updated on 6.3. starting at the contractor’s website at manskunkatutyöt.fi.

During the street works, you can drive to each property.

In two The renovation of Mannerheimintie to be carried out in this part is the biggest street renovation ever in Helsinki. Its estimated completion time is the end of 2025.

The section between Postikatu and Runeberginkatu will be repaired first in 2023–2024. At the end of 2024, the work will move between Runeberginkatu and Reoholakatu.

In the overhaul, the water pipes under the street, electric cables and other municipal technology, as well as the tram rails, will be renewed. In addition, the bridge over Baana will be renewed and one-way bike lanes will be built on Mannerheimintie.