Traffic | The political alignments of the parties draw a worldview that, according to the expert, sounds 20 years old

In progress is an unheard-of change in industrial history that shapes how we all move. Still, it has been completely left out of the talking points of the parliamentary elections.

Why is there so little talk about cars?

“The situation is now in such a state of flux that a politician who is not familiar with the subject may feel uncertain about talking about it”, reflects the automotive business professor Jouni Juntunen52, from the University of Oulu School of Economics.