Thursday, February 16, 2023
Traffic | The police will intensify the monitoring of the winter holiday traffic starting on Friday

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
Traffic | The police will intensify the monitoring of the winter holiday traffic starting on Friday

Control is especially focused on heavily trafficked sections of road.

About traffic expected to be busier than usual in the following weekends at the start of the winter holiday season. In southern Finland, the winter holidays start tomorrow, Friday.

The police supervise winter holiday traffic in an enhanced manner throughout the country. Control is especially focused on heavily trafficked sections of road.

The Police Board is reminded that there is no reason to drive tired during the winter season. The vehicle’s lights should also be checked and the safety distances to other road users must be kept sufficient.

