Traffic | The police warn of disruptions in traffic: An exceptionally large funeral is being organized in Vantaa

Congestion is expected in the Ruskeasanta area between four and six.

In Vantaa A private funeral will be held at the Ruskeasanta cemetery on Friday, which will hinder traffic according to the police.

The police estimate in the release that several hundred guests will attend the funeral. Superintendent on the phone Jussi Huhtela Itä-Uusimaa police say that up to a thousand people may attend the funeral.

“Our estimate is that more than a thousand people will attend the funeral. Let’s see if one and a half thousand people come.”

Huhtela does not comment further on the funeral. Also the head of the funeral service Minna Aho Vantaa’s parishes are silent.

According to Aho, such large funerals are relatively rare. He says that such events are organized a few times a year.

According to the police, a traffic jam can be expected between four and six o’clock after the event at the intersections of Ruskeasanta Shell, Läntinen Valkoisenlähtentie and Tuusulantie. The police are directing traffic in the area.

Ilta-Sanom by on the occasion, the mother and four young children who died in the tragic fire in Hakunila will be buried.