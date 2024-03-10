Traffic | The police strictly monitor the use of seat belts and cell phones

Power monitoring lasts from Monday to Friday.

Police this week will intensify the monitoring of the use of seat belts and other safety devices, as well as the use of mobile phones by drivers. Power monitoring lasts from Monday to Friday.

According to a report published last fall, the use of seat belts could have saved more than half of the deaths in motor vehicle accidents in Finland between 2017 and 2021. In those years, a total of 198 people died in vehicle accidents in our country.

The police have also reminded that not wearing a seat belt costs 70 euros or, in the worst case, your own or another person's life.

In addition to the use of safety devices, the police monitor drivers' inattention, i.e. focusing their attention on things other than driving. Mobile phones or other technical devices must not be used in such a way that it hinders or endangers driving. The driver is also not permitted to use a mobile phone while holding it in his hand.