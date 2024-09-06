Traffic | The police stopped the driver who was driving a three-wheeled van on Highway 11

Transport|According to the police, the lack of a tire did not slow down the vehicle’s progress. The car was moving from Ulvila in the direction of Pori.

Police stopped a van on highway 11 early afternoon on Friday, the driver of which is suspected of drunk driving, two counts of aggravated endangering traffic safety and theft of a motor vehicle, says Southwestern Finland police.

In the afternoon, before one o’clock, the police received several reports about a van driving dangerously on highway 11. The car was moving from Ulvila in the direction of Pori.

According to the police, one tire was missing from the car.

According to the police release, the lack of a tire did not slow down the car’s progress: the driver overtook the car in front of him. The police do not have exact information about personal injuries.

After the collision, the van continued its journey in the direction of Pori until the police stopped it at Pirunkynne.