Traffic | The police are investigating the frolic with an electric scooter on Ring I – The motorist who shot the video is also suspected of a crime

Transport|Both the e-scooter and the motorist who shot the video of the tow are suspected of endangering traffic safety.

Western Uusimaa the police have started an investigation in message service X spread of the events of the electric kickboarding video. In the video, an electric kickboarder drives at high speed into Mestarintunnel on Ring I.

The person who rode the electric scooter and the motorist who shot the video are suspected of endangering traffic safety, says the inspector Hannu Kontola From the police of Western Uusimaa.

“Both are suspected of speeding,” says Kontola.

The electric scooter driver is also initially suspected of a vehicle violation.

Speed ​​limit the tunnel has 60 kilometers per hour. Kontola assessed to HS on Tuesday that the video shows clearly speeding. In addition, Kontola said that the action of the electric kickboarder in the video is life-threatening.

The maximum permitted speed for an electric scooter is 25 kilometers per hour. At higher speeds, an electric scooter is considered a motorized vehicle, depending on the speed, a moped or a motorcycle. In that case, the rider should have a driver’s license entitling him to drive a moped or motorcycle and protective equipment.

In addition, the vehicle should be registered.

Kontola according to the police, so far, there is no information about the case other than what is shown in the video. For example, the identities of the suspects are not known.

“It’s terribly difficult to investigate this when you don’t know why this happened and who is involved,” says Kontola.

The beginning of the police investigation was reported earlier Ilta-Sanomat.