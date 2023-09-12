Traffic | The person traveling to the Night Cruising event drove at a speed of 243 kilometers per hour on the Turku highway

The road-specific record was broken again on the narrow and winding Porkkalantie, when two motorcyclists pulled the rear chicken at a speed of 183 kilometers per hour.

Western Uusimaa the police measured the highest readings of the summer on Saturday, when a motorist rushing to Kirkkonummi for the Night Cruising event flashed the radar at a speed of 243 kilometers per hour.

“On the Turku highway in the direction of Helsinki at Lohja Saukkola. A normal passenger car, but more efficient than usual”, chief inspector Aapo Isoaho It tells about the police in Western Uusimaa.

The speed limit on the road section is 120 kilometers per hour.

A motorist suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety was immediately ticketed. A driving ban is expected for at least three months.

The Night Cruising event was run on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The departure was from Kirkkonummi, and the direction was Lohja Virkkala and Karjaa. There were hundreds of cars.

The meeting went well from the police’s point of view, but now Karjaa had to be asked to play the music lower. As a precaution, the police also closed the unofficial acceleration straight located in a factory area, where some of the participants were going after the official part of the event had finished.

Road specific speed records were broken on the weekend at Porkkalantie, where two motorcyclists drove 183 kilometers per hour in the evening on Sunday. The speed limit on the spot is 60 kilometers per hour.

During the weekend, a total of 15 gross violations of traffic safety were found. One of them involved a detection device violation. It was committed by a 17-year-old youth, in whose possession the police found a radar detector. The device and driver’s license ended up in the possession of the police.