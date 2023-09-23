Traffic | The passenger car derailed from Ring II, the second lane was closed

The accident was probably caused by bad driving weather.

Sedan derailed out of Ring II on Saturday a little before noon. The accident site is located between the Turunväylä exit and the Suurpello exit.

The car had been heading south. The second lane is closed to traffic.

Only the driver of the car was involved in the accident, as there were no other passengers in the car. No personal injuries resulted from the accident. The car ran over the guardrail on the approach. The light pole was damaged.

According to the rescue service, the accident was probably caused by bad driving weather.