Traffic | The overdue street works of Kasiratika have been completed

The basic improvement of Caloniuskatu, Runeberginkatu and Helsinginkatu has been completed after two years. Originally, the contract was supposed to be completed in February.

25.6. 17:57

Kasiratikan street works were completed before Midsummer. The city of Helsinki announced the matter on Wednesday.

According to the original schedule, it should have been ready already in February, but the final stonework, asphalting and roadway painting were then decided to be postponed.

According to the release, the reason for the delay was that the last work steps were not completed before the winter holidays, during which they could not be done.

According to the release, planting work will be done at the beginning of September so that the plants do not dry out during the summer.

Kasiratika’s street works were carried out for two and a half years on three different sections of the street. See also Plane has to turn back because of the pilot

Caloniuskatuthe basic improvement of Runeberginkatu and Helsinginkatu began in 2021. The section of Helsinginkatu completed last August and Caloniuskenkatu was opened for drive-thru traffic in December.

The basic improvement includes renewed street surfaces and underground municipal technology, such as water pipes and waste and storm water drains. There was a new bike path for about a kilometer.

Kasiratika’s rails have been renewed over a distance of about 2.5 kilometers. In addition, the parts that slow its progress have been repaired and the tramway has been separated from the car lanes in some sections.

“On behalf of the city and the project, I would like to thank the residents, entrepreneurs and everyone else who has been affected by the street work for their patience. Living near a large construction site is nerve-wracking”, project manager Antti-Juhani Lehtinen from the urban environment industry says in the press release.