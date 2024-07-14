Traffic | The most expensive tourist bus in Finland has almost everything right: except for the price

Transport|The country’s first electric long-distance buses will be tested in Tampere in August.

Better range than most electric passenger cars. Charging time only a couple of hours. Indoor toilet.

Bus driver Tom Laine greeted passengers boarding on Friday afternoon in the center of Salo. The subscription drive was leaving to take the people of Salo to the Olympic Stadium to listen Bruce Springsteen gig. The customers of Salo’s charter tours didn’t know it, but they got to the gig on what is probably the most expensive tourist bus in Finland.

While a new diesel-powered tourist bus costs more than 300,000 euros without VAT, the Chinese-made bus that picked up passengers in the center of Salo costs 700,000 euros.

Finland’s first all-electric bus intended for on-demand traffic was tested by Laine for a week.

The electric bus is manufactured by the Chinese company Yutong.

“When I noticed that the importer was bringing this to Finland, I immediately asked about the possibility of taking it for test use,” says Laine.

This suited the importer, and Laine took the bus for a test drive on the same day it arrived in Finland by cargo ship.

in Tampere being tested in August, the country’s first electric long-distance buses. The electric bus runs between Tampere and Ikaalisten.

Finland the bus fleet has been electrified at a rapid pace. While in 2020 less than ten percent of the first registered buses were electric, the following year their share was already 50 percent.

Almost all electric buses in traffic operate in urban local traffic. The reason is simple: the operational distance of electric buses has been quite short, only a few hundred kilometers.

“It’s not even enough for the needs of a tourist bus,” emphasizes Laine.

“And the previous models didn’t have a toilet.”

How does an electric bus compare to traditional diesel buses?

“There are small differences here. The initial acceleration of an electric bus feels faster when there is no need to change gears. Due to the absence of a gearbox, travel comfort is perhaps a little better, while in diesel cars, shifting is felt in the passenger compartment. Of course, shifting in modern diesels is already very smooth.”

The main difference is related to air conditioning. The air conditioning of a diesel car is switched off during stops, as the car cannot be kept idling. In an electric car, you don’t have to worry about idling.

“Passengers can get into a pleasantly cool car.”

Laine summarizes the experiences of the test week:

“I’ve liked everything else except the price,” the man says and laughs.

Ari and Kirsti Lehtinen think that traveling by electric bus is nice because of its quiet sound.

Double the purchase price does not necessarily mean that an electric bus is an unprofitable investment. Laine has calculated the investment and operating costs for the lifetime of the car.

The tourist bus drives up to a hundred thousand kilometers a year. If the driving force is electricity, you can save up to 50,000 euros per year compared to diesel.

If the car is used for, say, ten years, the costs of an electric bus are lower than a diesel bus.

“Furthermore, the maintenance costs of an electric bus are lower than a diesel-powered one.”

Changing the battery of an electric car costs 20,000 euros on average. The price tag for the possible battery replacement of an electric tourist bus may have one additional zero.

“Taking care of the battery is made easier by the fact that the battery has a ten-year warranty.”

Tomi Laine presented the battery of the electric bus. The picture shows only a small part of the battery.

Electric buses registrations in Europe increased by more than 50 percent last year compared to the previous year. More than 40 percent of local traffic cars had zero emissions.

Car manufacturers are now facing fierce competition. Last year, the largest number of electric buses from the German manufacturer MAN were registered.

The bus being tested in Salo is manufactured by the Chinese company Yutong. Yutong was still the European market leader in 2022. Last year, in addition to MAN, it was wedged in front of the Polish Solaris.

Salo’s order trips has not yet made a procurement decision on an electric tourist bus. In addition to costs, the tightening emission requirements also influence the decision.

“Those who make charters should be prepared for the fact that next year there will be no way to go to the center of Stockholm with a regular diesel bus,” says Laine.

Since the beginning of the year, there is a 20-block environmental area in the center of Stockholm that cannot be accessed by normal gasoline and diesel cars.

Helsinki is too figured out the possibility of banning the use of gasoline and diesel-powered cars in certain areas.

“Acquiring an electric bus may soon be almost the only solution.”