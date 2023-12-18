Monday, December 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Traffic | The express car is in a crash again

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Traffic | The express car is in a crash again

The place of the accident was at the intersection of Ravitie and Perkkaantie.

| Updated

On the light rail line On the route of 15, or the so-called express trolley, an accident occurred on Monday shortly before 3 p.m., because of which the express trolley did not run between Tali's plantation garden and Alberganesplanadi.

The ambulance collided with the tow truck, the rescue service of Länsi Uusimaa said.

According to the traffic disruption bulletin in the Helsinki region, the situation of light rail traffic was returning to normal on Monday evening. The disruption was estimated to last until 7 p.m.

The place of the accident was at the intersection of Ravitie and Perkkaantie.

During the disruption, however, the express tram will run between Itäkeskus and Tali's transplant garden and between Keilaniemi and Alberganesplanadi. The non-trafficked section had, among other things, a stop at Leppävaara station.

According to the rescue operation, the accident happened at traffic lights at city speeds. No one was injured.

See also  Movies | The thrilling drama film Thirteen Lives was born from the cave rescue in Thailand, whose diving scenes are nerve-wracking

New express train started operating about two months ago.

It's got to be still in several crashes with passenger cars, and once its driving has stopped even three times in the same day.

In addition, cars have often accidentally driven onto new tram rails and stuck.

Traffic arrangements have been perceived as particularly difficult At the Viikki roundabout.

The express train collided with the tow truck, as shown in the photo taken by the reader. Picture: Antti Halko / Reader's photo

#Traffic #express #car #crash

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
France puts the last obstacles to the European migration pact after years of negotiations

France puts the last obstacles to the European migration pact after years of negotiations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result