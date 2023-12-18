Traffic | The express car is in a crash again

The place of the accident was at the intersection of Ravitie and Perkkaantie.

18.12. 15:20 | Updated 18.12. 21:14

On the light rail line On the route of 15, or the so-called express trolley, an accident occurred on Monday shortly before 3 p.m., because of which the express trolley did not run between Tali's plantation garden and Alberganesplanadi.

The ambulance collided with the tow truck, the rescue service of Länsi Uusimaa said.

According to the traffic disruption bulletin in the Helsinki region, the situation of light rail traffic was returning to normal on Monday evening. The disruption was estimated to last until 7 p.m.

The place of the accident was at the intersection of Ravitie and Perkkaantie.

During the disruption, however, the express tram will run between Itäkeskus and Tali's transplant garden and between Keilaniemi and Alberganesplanadi. The non-trafficked section had, among other things, a stop at Leppävaara station.

According to the rescue operation, the accident happened at traffic lights at city speeds. No one was injured.

New express train started operating about two months ago.

It's got to be still in several crashes with passenger cars, and once its driving has stopped even three times in the same day.

In addition, cars have often accidentally driven onto new tram rails and stuck.

Traffic arrangements have been perceived as particularly difficult At the Viikki roundabout.