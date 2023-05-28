Sunday, May 28, 2023
Traffic | The enduro racers of the World Championship raced with extreme speed during the transition stages in Heinola

May 28, 2023
in World Europe
Traffic | The enduro racers of the World Championship raced with extreme speed during the transition stages in Heinola

The World Enduro competition held in Heinola on Saturday employed the police. Competitors drove on the transition tracks among other traffic in the area of ​​up to 100 and 40.

in Heinola the World Enduro World Championship held on Saturday caused a slight phenomenon, which also employed the police. The police had several tasks related to the contestants’ transitions to special exams.

According to several reports received by the police, the motorcyclists drove at a considerable speed during their transitions among other traffic.

The police monitored the traffic on Lakeasuontie, which has a speed limit of 40 kilometers per hour. According to the police release, the police recorded four cases of aggravated endangering traffic safety and six cases of endangering traffic safety under their supervision.

The speeds of the motorcycles varied between 77 km/h and 100 km/h at the control point.

