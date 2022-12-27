Traffic | The driving weather is now widely bad, the slippery roads have caused several accidents

The roads in southern and central Finland are currently slippery due to the cooling of the weather. Bad driving weather has also caused several traffic accidents.

27.12. 18:56

South- and the driving weather in central Finland is quite bad at the moment due to the slippery roads.

of the traffic operator of Fintraffic’s road traffic center Kimmo Fagerin according to the road surfaces have quickly become slippery as the weather cools down.

“The driving weather is still OK in the Northern Finland area, but the driving weather is generally bad in Southern and Central Finland,” he says.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has also issued a warning about potentially dangerous traffic weather throughout southern and central Finland. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the driving weather is bad due to freezing drizzle, snow or sleet and the weather freezing, which increases the risk of accidents.

Is it even worth going on the road in this situation?

“If you can move the start, that’s definitely better. Tomorrow morning the situation may be different,” says Fager.

According to Fager, the traffic volumes on the main roads are quite normal at the moment, and there are no special traffic jams.

“Even the worst traffic jams on the Christmas return were on Monday in the evening.”

Tuesday in the afternoon, there have been several smaller and larger traffic accidents, at least some of which have been caused by slippery weather.

For example, it happened on Leppävirra in Viitostieti on Tuesday crash in the afternoon, in which, according to the rescue service, about ten passenger cars and two heavy vehicles were involved. According to the rescue service, there are several injured.

The risk management manager of the Pohjois Savo rescue service Lauri Holapan according to the prevailing weather conditions at the accident site are very difficult. The road is icy and slippery, and there is also a dusting of snow in the air.

In Pälkäne, at the intersection of highway 12 and Hämeenlinnantie, there was a crash between a car and a heavy vehicle a little before five o’clock.

According to the Internal Finland Police Department, the heavy vehicle had traveled on highway 12 from the direction of Pälkäne. The accident happened when an oncoming passenger car approaching from the direction of Tuulos started to roll and collided with the front of a heavy vehicle. According to the police, the driver of the car died at the scene.

in Mikkeli a car driver and a truck driver were involved in a side crash at the intersection of Uui Ristiinantie and Anttolantie at around four o’clock.

According to the rescue service, two of the four people in the car were slightly injured and were taken to the hospital for examination. The passenger car was also damaged in the accident, making it undriveable. The police are investigating the cause of the accident in more detail.

Around half past five, the bus derailed into a ditch in Heinävedi on Vallantie. The derailment happened about 20 kilometers before Karvio on the way to Joensuu.

According to the rescue service, there were a total of 30 people on board the bus, including the driver. However, there were no personal injuries in the accident. According to the rescue service, the driving weather was bad at the time of the incident due to the snowfall and slippery road.

In addition, Ostrobothnia’s rescue service informed that the car had gone off the road on Kolmostie shortly before 4 o’clock due to the slippery road. There were no personal injuries in the accident.