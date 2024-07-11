Traffic | The connecting ferry service to Porvoo and Sipoo was unexpectedly interrupted – replacement operators have been found

Transport|Temporary service providers have been found for the connecting ferry routes to Porvoo and Sipo, and traffic will continue as normal on the Porvoo route as well from Friday.

11.7. 21:10

To Porvoo the connecting ferry route will have a temporary operator from Friday, says ely center in its announcement. FRS Finland oy will start as a temporary service provider on the route.

Varsinais-Suomen ely-keskus terminated the contract with EW Finland oy, which previously operated the connecting ferry routes to Porvoo and Sipo, on Wednesday. The service of the connecting vessel route was interrupted as a result, the release states. According to the release, Pörtö Line will therefore not continue operating the state’s connecting vessel traffic.

The traffic agreement with EW Finland oy was terminated, as the company was unable to fulfill its obligations under the agreement.

Ely center announced on Wednesday that a temporary service provider was already found for the Sipoo route at that time. Starting from Thursday, Sibbo Skärgårdstrafik has handled traffic according to the current schedules.

The routes will be operated by temporary service providers until a permanent solution can be arranged, the ely center says in the press release.