Traffic | The company wants electric scooters to be used all winter in Espoo: “The driver is ultimately responsible”

HS asked the people of Espoo what electric scooters running even in winter sound like. A board company called Voi would like to be able to ride the board games all year round.

For rent last week, electric scooters appeared back on the street scene in Espoo.

Voi, Ryde and Tier scooters were brought to the outskirts of the shopping center Ainoa in Tapiola on Tuesday. Most of them stood in neat rows, but there were a few overturned and abandoned vehicles.

Not a single scooter user was seen, but you could see from many of the scooters that they had already been ridden in the snowy weather of March.

A lot of accidents happen on skateboards even in the summer. So how do they fit into the slippery weather of early spring?

It turned out that at least one rental company would like to keep them running all year round.

“Nope the weather isn't really ready for kickboards yet,” says Espoo's city traffic manager Pauliina Kuronen.

He says that the city of Espoo has a good communication link with companies that offer electric scooters. There is no legal way to regulate the start of the season.

In the past, the season has started at the beginning of April, i.e. at the same time as city bikes. This year, the kickboard company already announced at the beginning of March that it was ready to start.

Kuronen says that at this time of year, kickboards pose a challenge for the removal of sandblasting sand.

Skateboard companies have promised to clear the streets of skateboards when spring maintenance begins.

Coral colored responsible for social relations of the Swedish company Voi, which rents out scooters Hannu Oskala says that the electric kickboard season opened at the beginning of March in Turku, the following week in Tampere and last week in Espoo. Oskala is a former city councilor of the Greens from Helsinki.

Oskala says that in the near future, Voi would like to keep the kickboards in use all year round.

“For example, in Stockholm, the boards are in use throughout the winter. Only on a few snowy days were the boards off,” says Oskala. He thinks you can ride an electric scooter in winter just like riding a bicycle.

Voi has a “winter matrix” with which they determine in what kind of weather the boards are used during the winter, when they are off and when they are collected from the streets.

Oskala says that the roads in the capital region are mostly in such good condition that year-round kickboarding would be successful.

“Ultimately, the driver is responsible for where he drives with the kickboard.”

According to Aleksi Laitinen, you could ride electric scooters in a snowless winter.

Strollers shopping center near Ainoa's pusher Aleksi Laitinen states that he himself does not care about skateboards but accepts them as part of the street scene.

“It's annoying when you're traveling with a dog or children on an already narrow path and an electric scooter is left on the road.”

Laitinen has reservations about year-round driving.

“Beautiful thought. When I know how many accidents there are even in the summer, I don't think it's terribly reasonable.”

“Maybe if studded tires are invented for them. Or there will be such a winter that there is no snow.”

Just got off work Venla Kemppainen has a stronger attitude towards scooters.

“There shouldn't be electric scooters at all when they cause so many injuries.”

Winter cyclist Venla Kemppainen doubts that electric scooters are suitable for Finnish winters.

Kemppainen, who cycles all year round, does not think that kickboards are suitable for the Finnish winter.

“It's challenging in the winter, even on a bike at times,” says Kemppainen and also thinks about how skateboards on the sides of the roads would affect winter maintenance.

“They must have thought about it when they brought them here for the winter.”