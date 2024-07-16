Traffic | The common practice of riding an electric scooter can result in a traffic ticket and worse: “lost teeth and cracked skulls”

Transport|At the same time, friends riding electric scooters are a familiar sight in the street scene. However, riding on one board in a group can result in a traffic violation fee.

Although following the traffic, you could get a different picture, according to the Finnish Road Traffic Act, only one person can use an electric scooter at a time.

If the police detects several people on one electric scooter, the result may be a 40-euro traffic violation fee, the electric scooter company Voi reminds in its press release.

“This year, we have given around a couple of hundred traffic error fees to cyclists and electric scooters. The majority of them are electric scooter cases,” says the chief inspector Dennis Pasterstein From the Helsinki Police Department.

Last year, cyclists and e-scooters were issued approximately 400 traffic fines.

About electric kickboarding a large part of the imposed traffic error fees are related to driving on the sidewalk, and another part to the fact that more than one person is riding on the board, says Pasterstein.

Driving with two is also prohibited in Voi’s terms of use. The company can close a person’s access to the service if abuse is discovered.

However, a more important reason to avoid riding on the same board as a group is the risk of an accident.

Electric scooters is designed for use by only one person, and more people on the board increases the risk of an accident, Voi’s press release states.

“The driving characteristics of electric scooters are not the best possible. It is not possible for the passengers to hold onto anything other than the driver, who in turn holds onto the small handlebar. If you add alcohol to that, the risks multiply,” says Pasterstein.

In addition, only a few people who use rental scooters protect their heads with helmets, even though head injuries are common in electric scooter accidents, says Pasterstein.

“If only people knew what penalties many people have suffered from electric scooter accidents. Teeth have been lost and skulls have been cracked.”

Police notices people riding in a group on the same board, especially in the evenings and on weekends.

“From the police’s point of view, it’s a bit challenging to control them, because sometimes it’s a bit difficult to follow with a police car. That’s why the bicycle police also supervises the traffic. But we will deal with them.”