Traffic | The closing of Kaivokatu in Helsinki to private cars seems even more certain

The Helsinki City Environment Board is scheduled to decide on Tuesday whether Kaivokatu will be completely closed to private cars in the future. Now it’s starting to look likely, because Sdp also took the position of calming down Kaivokatu.

Helsinki Closing Kaivokatu to private cars is starting to look more and more likely.

The group of Social Democrats held a meeting on the matter on Sunday evening and ended up supporting the transformation of Kaivokatu into a public transport street, says the deputy member of the Urban Environment Committee Olli-Pekka Koljonen (sd).

“We see that calming Kaivokatu into an area for walking, cycling and public transport is good from the start, as long as other factors are also taken into account,” he says.

According to Koljonen, other factors include, for example, the fact that the parking garages can be easily accessed from both the east and the west, the service tunnels are working and public transport is being invested in.

“The most important thing is that the accessibility of the city center improves,” he says.

Politicians are currently conducting strict negotiations on which direction the traffic in the core center is going to be taken in the future. A particularly controversial site has been Kaivokatu, which was proposed change to public transport street doesn’t please everyone.

It is planned to decide on the matter in the city environmental committee next Tuesday. HS said on Saturdaythat the social democrats are probably in a decisive position in terms of the future of Kaivokatu.

The urban environment board has 13 members: four from the coalition, three from the greens, two from Sdp, two from the left-wing alliance, one from Basic Finns and one from Rkp.

Since the Greens and the Left Alliance have already said that they are in favor of closing Kaivokatu to private cars, their votes with the Sdp would be enough to achieve a majority in the board.

To support politicians’ decision-making, four different future images, or scenarios, in which the inner city gradually becomes more pedestrian-friendly, have been prepared. In other words, space is taken away from passenger cars in favor of other modes of transportation and the comfort of the city.

For now, however, the Urban Environment Board is not making final decisions, but deciding on planning guidelines for further preparation of the matter.