Traffic | The city of Helsinki plans to add and remove parking spaces, asks residents’ opinions

Helsinki plans to remove 20 and add 72 parking spaces in the inner city. The city is asking residents’ comments about it online.

Helsinki the city arranges car parking conditions in the inner city. The idea is that 72 new parking spaces will be assigned to the southern districts, but on the other hand, 20 spaces will be removed.

The arrangement of parking spaces is in the initial stages, and the city has opened online survey, on which we hope to receive comments from the townspeople. The online survey also has a link to a map where you can see the parking spaces to be considered. For example, eight parking spaces are planned to be added to Ruoholahdenranta 3.

Helsinki head of the city’s street and traffic planning unit Heikki Palomäki says that the comments are valuable when a solution is made about the parking spaces.

The additions and reductions of parking spaces will be done during this winter, he says.

Parking spaces are going to be removed from Laivurinkatu in Punavuori to make the passage of buses and trams easier.

It is possible to offer new places for parking when bus line 17 has stopped running and line 24 has moved to another route. This frees up space for cars at some of the stops.

Laivurinkatu is so narrow that it is a problem for buses and trams in summer and winter. In the southern part of the street, the wall structure on the east side hinders car parking. Cars are often parked too close to the tracks, which prevents trams from passing. In winter, the situation is particularly bad, when snow accumulates next to the wall.

Also in the northern section of Laivurinkatu, between Tarkk’ampujankatu and Jääkärikatu, the narrow street space causes problems. Cars have such a narrow parking lane that they are parked so close to the tracks that tram traffic becomes difficult.

Heikki Palomäki says that in 2021 there were 116 reports of disturbances, which concerned the fact that a car was parked on the east side of Laivurinkatu so that the tram service stopped because of it. The disturbances were concentrated in the winter time.