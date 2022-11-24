Traffic | The chaos of Helsinki’s largest roundabout is worrying: Can the trucks turn around?

The congestion of Finland’s largest traffic circle is causing concern in the Pitäjänmäki industrial area. Trucks should be able to do business there in the future.

Pitäjänmäki industrial companies operating in the industrial area are worried that the changing traffic arrangements on Vihdintie and the Haaga roundabout will make it difficult for companies to operate.

One of the operators in the area is ABB, which is one of Helsinki’s largest industrial companies. The company has two factories in Pitäjänmäki where, for example, large engines and generators are manufactured.

There are heavy special transports at the factories every week.

Special transports passage under tram lines and the turning radii required by heavy vehicles have caused concern in some companies.

Cargo should be able to move smoothly and safely to the area, even when the area is built into a compact city, says ABB’s real estate director Jukka Parkkamäki.

“If you think about special transports, they have certain height restrictions and requirements for the width and load capacity of the roads,” he says.

Vihdintie will be turned into a city boulevard in the future. Meanwhile, a huge social and health center is being built at the Haaga roundabout, and in addition, Raide-Jokeri and Vihdintie light rail will cross in the future.

On Tuesday, the Helsinki City Environment Board approved the master plan for the Haaga roundabout and Vihdintie.

The City of Helsinki is aware of the companies’ concerns.

The Urban Environment Board now requires that the area’s future traffic arrangements be planned in cooperation with industrial companies in the area.

It is not too late to make possible changes to the traffic arrangements, as the change in the plan has only just become visible. On the other hand, the tracks with contact wires have already been completed in the area.

The Haaga roundabout in August 2021.

The plans can still be modified and their implementation will take into account the companies’ current and possible future needs, says the City of Helsinki’s Director of Business Marja-Leena Rinkineva.

It is still partially open how, for example, heavy vehicles can be made to travel smoothly in the urban boulevard environment.

“It is absolutely crucial how to ensure the city’s accessibility. Then we also talk about the functionality of logistics. For example, the driving routes to the port and enabling transverse transport are very big issues that should be taken into account in the boulevard discussions,” says Rinkineva.

The Hague at the roundabout, Raide-Joker’s tracks and catenary wires are already starting to be ready. Raide-Joker’s project manager Juha Saarikoski assures that all types of traffic have been taken into account in the construction of the tramway.

“There are special transport routes planned by the authorities for special transports. These have been taken into account in Raide-Joker’s plans.”

According to Saarikoski, for example, there is local variation in the heights of the driving wires.

“It’s not at the same height from end to end, but there is room to play, and the carrying capacity is enough.”