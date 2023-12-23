Traffic | The center wants a mileage tax for electric cars

Revenues from traffic taxation are rapidly decreasing with the spread of electric cars.

Center wants a kilometer tax for electric cars to compensate for the fact that traffic tax revenues are constantly decreasing as traffic becomes electrified. Users of electric cars do not have to pay fuel tax, nor car tax, like users of combustion engine cars.

Chairman of the Parliament's Finance Committee Markus Lohi (Centre) proposed a mileage tax for electric cars in his objection, which he filed in November together with his party colleagues Eva Kallin with the committee's report on the Vehicle Tax Act.

According to Lohe and Kalli, electric car drivers also have to contribute to the costs of the transport infrastructure.

“Especially the tax collection paid by fully electric cars remains non-existent during the entire life of the vehicle compared to what the owners of petrol and diesel cars are used to paying. Partly for this reason, Finland's overall tax rate is also going down significantly in the next few years,” Lohi and Kalli wrote in their objection.

In their objection, Lohi and Kalli propose a kilometer tax for fully electric passenger cars, which would amount to four cents per kilometer. The mileage tax for electric cars would not be based on location and would be based on an estimate, which could be adjusted if necessary.

Salmon According to

“This is a cry for help that something must also be done in terms of taxation, so that our economy does not end up in a dead end,” says Lohi.

“With the electrification of traffic, we must quickly start reforming traffic taxation. Low emissions is a good thing, but we need to start reforming taxation so that our tax revenues don't collapse so much,” said Lohi.

According to Lohe, the electrification of traffic is fast, as currently more than a third of all new cars purchased are fully electric cars, and next year their share may already rise to half.

Salmon reminds that the end result of the reform must be such that driving an electric car is always cheaper than driving a combustion engine car.

“The details must be such that the system still encourages the electrification of traffic. Of course, we don't want to stop that,” Lohi emphasizes.

In Lohe's opinion, there is already a rush to start the preparation of the reform.

“If we could get the preparations started now, we could perhaps make this happen by the next election season. In 2030, the overall reform should be valid”, Lohi calculates.

To Tampere professor of traffic and transport systems at the university Heikki Liimatainen according to it is natural that more taxes would start to be collected from electric car drivers as well, when the traffic tax collection is constantly decreasing.

“After all, the total tax collection for electric cars is very small,” says Liimatainen.

Liimatainen's ears are struck by the idea that the kilometer tax would only apply to electric car drivers, as he supports a comprehensive reform of traffic taxation, which would switch to kilometer-based taxation for all cars.

According to Liimatainen, it would be natural for electric car drivers to also participate in the maintenance of the traffic infrastructure, especially when electric cars, which are heavy due to their batteries, consume many more roads than combustion engine cars.