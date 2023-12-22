Traffic | The busiest Christmas traffic is starting to slow down – The harsh weather has caused derailments on the road

The weather was very bad in some places during the busiest Christmas traffic. Road derailments and flights were delayed in various parts of the country.

Christmas the busiest outbound traffic was on Friday, when southern Finland was also hit by snowfall with strong winds.

In bad and partly very bad driving weather, several traffic accidents have occurred on Friday evening in southern Finland. However, as of 9 p.m., the situation was that no more serious injuries from the roads had come to the attention of the authorities.

For example, in Jämsä, Central Finland, there were two break-ins every few minutes around seven in the evening. Three road accidents were also recorded in Juva in Etelä-Savo, among others.

Traffic in Friday's snowfall on Ring Road I near the Malmi cemetery.

Meteorology the department warned Friday's motorists of very bad driving weather in the south, and in addition to that, the traffic weather also turned bad in central Finland during the day.

The Road Traffic Center estimated that the Christmas traffic will be somewhat quieter already on Saturday. Even then, you should save your gas pedal, because the driving weather warning covers the whole of Finland on Saturday, except for the central and northern parts of Lapland.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, an estimated 4–8 centimeters of snow accumulated in the south on Friday, slightly less in the deeper inland.

On Saturday, according to the weather forecast, there won't be snow showers as strong as on Friday. The rain area that arrived from the south will move further north during Saturday.

Snow storm caused the biggest traffic problems at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Friday.

“Due to the strong side wind, only one runway was in use in the morning, which had an impact on air traffic,” Finavia's communications are told by email to STT.

There were several flights Finavian including hours late. There were delays in both departing and arriving flights. Some flights were also cancelled.

On Friday, Helsinki-Vantaa's problems were also reflected in the rest of Finland's smaller airports, for example Rovaniemi and Oulu.

According to Finavia's information, the weather situation on Friday was also challenging at several other large European airports.

According to Finavia, flight delays may also occur after the weather returns to normal due to the chain.

“ More snow is on the way.

In Helsinki, a solid layer of snow had already fallen on the ground since eight in the morning.

The driver was in agony next to the Posti van that was stuck in Helsinki's Torpparinmäki on Friday.

Forecan according to the forecast, widespread freezing weather is coming to Finland on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. More snow is on the way.

“However, in some places on the coasts and in the archipelago, the temperature can be around zero,” stated Foreca's meteorologist Anna Latvala on the blog.

On Sunday, i.e. Christmas Eve, the snowfall area continues its journey north. There will be some snow showers in the rest of the country during the day.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute estimates that on Christmas Eve, snow may again spread from the east to the eastern part of the country. These rains may push over a wider country on Christmas Day.

“However, the predictability of the weather is a bit uncertain at Christmas in the same way it has been for the last few days,” said the meteorologist on duty Ville Siiskonen From the Institute of Meteorology.

According to him, at the beginning of next week, based on the forecast made on Friday, there will be snowfall “here and there”.

Latvala also stated that the route and timing of the low pressures will only be specified later.

“Cloudy and snowy weather will keep the frost moderate,” he said.