Traffic | The bus burst into flames on the Turku highway, the driver escaped from the window

Only the driver was in the bus at the time of the fire.

Turku on the highway between Muijala and Lempola, a bus caught fire on Sunday morning, according to the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa.

The rescue service was alerted about the incident at half past twelve.

Fire marshal Jukka Ekholm The rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa says that no injuries were caused by the fire. According to the fire chief, there were no passengers on the bus, only the driver.

When the driver had noticed the fire, he had quickly steered the bus to the side of the road.

“The driver had initially tried to get out of the car through the doors, but their mechanisms had apparently not worked due to an electrical system failure, so he had to break the window and was able to escape through that,” says Ekholm.

Six units of the rescue service arrived at the scene. The fire was extinguished quickly, but the bus was completely destroyed in the fire.

“The back of the bus was fully engulfed in flames when I arrived at the destination, and the fire started to spread towards the front,” says Ekholm.

Fire there is no exact information yet on the cause of the fire. However, the fire has most obviously started in the engine compartment, the fire marshal estimates.

Ekholm praises the driver’s quick and clever actions.

“He reacted quickly and acted completely correctly. It was lucky that there was no one on board. If the bus had been full of passengers, the situation could have been really bad.”

At half past two in the afternoon, traffic was still moving past the accident site along one lane.