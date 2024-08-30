Friday, August 30, 2024
Traffic | The average prices of gasoline and diesel fell in August

August 30, 2024
in World Europe

According to Statistics Finland, the average price of diesel has fallen by 9.8 percent since a year ago.

Fuels average prices fell in August compared to July, says Statistics Finland. The average price of diesel after tax was 1.75 euros per liter, while it was 1.77 euros in July. The average price of gasoline 95 after tax was 1.85 euros per liter, while it was 1.87 euros in July.

The corresponding average price of gasoline 98 was 1.95 euros in August, while it was 1.96 euros in July.

According to Statistics Finland, the average price of diesel has fallen by 9.8 percent since a year ago. The average price of gasoline 95 has fallen by 6.6 percent and the average price of gasoline 98 by 6.3 percent.

