Traffic | The 18-year-old who fell senselessly was about to escape like a dog from the fence – Then the police got hold of his phone

According to the police, some young drivers post videos of their skirmishes on social media.

18 years old a man crashed a car over speeding in Seinäjoki. While the snowy scenery changed quickly outside the windows, the man filmed his crawling with a mobile phone.

He used his phone camera to point at the speedometer. According to it, the Saab reached 190–195 kilometers per hour.

The car is playing in the background Timmy Trumpet, Jebroeri and By Dr. Phunk performed song Child of the Devil. It sings about living to the fullest and dying young: “Live fast, die young, life is so beautiful.”

The young man would otherwise have avoided punishment for his sloppiness, but the video he filmed later cost him money.

The videos shot by the man of this and another speeding incident can be viewed attached.

The police according to some young drivers nowadays, they film skidding and other activities unsuitable for road traffic with their smartphones. Videos are published on Tiktok, Instagram and other social media.

“This kind of thing happens in Helsinki as well as in other parts of Finland, but it is not necessarily a widespread phenomenon,” says the Chief Commissioner of the Helsinki Police Dennis Pasterstein.

Videos can also be shot just for yourself or to amuse your friends, in which case they may never end up being seen by outsiders.

Even if the groping videos end up on social media, the cases can be difficult for the police to solve, according to Pasterstein.

From the videos, you can’t necessarily see who is sitting behind the wheel. If no one admits to having driven the car, the police’s resources may be limited.

Possible criminal charges may be so mild that they do not allow the police to use coercive means.

Seinäjoki kaahari later had to deal with the police due to another suspected crime. The police then examined the contents of the young man’s phone.

Two videos were found on the phone where people are speeding in Seinäjoki. HS does not know if the videos have also been published on social media.

The videos were filmed every week last year.

In the second video, according to the speedometer, you drive around 190–195 kilometers per hour in the 100 speed limit on Seinäjoki’s Itäväylä. In the second video, according to the meter, the speed is 100–110 kilometers per hour in the 50s area on Vapaudentie.

In court, the prosecutor demanded that the man be punished for two gross endangerment of traffic safety based on the videos.

Young the man admitted in court that he was speeding and that he filmed his driving. However, he claimed that the car’s speedometer sensor was broken and that’s why the meter showed too high readings in the videos.

The District Court of South Ostrobothnia assessed, based on the evidence presented and the driver’s partial confession, that the speeding was clearly less than what the speedometer showed. The driver was convicted of basic endangering traffic safety instead of gross ones.

The prosecutor appealed to the Vaasa Court of Appeal. Earlier in May, the Court of Appeal ruled that the man was guilty of aggravated crimes in accordance with the prosecutor’s request.

The Court of Appeal considered the man’s swagger to be very dangerous and reprehensible. The man’s claim about the fault in the speedometer sensor was, in the opinion of the Court of Appeal, implausible.

The Court of Appeal took into account the fact that even a working speedometer can show ten percent more than the actual speed. Thus, according to the court, the man was driving at a speed of at least 170 kilometers per hour in one case and 90 kilometers per hour in the other, even cautiously.

Additional evidence in court were the reconstruction videos shot by the police, in which the police drove the same distances at the maximum allowed speed. The journeys took the police twice as long compared to the young man’s journeys.

The man received a five-month suspended prison sentence for two gross endangering traffic safety, three drug offenses and some other crimes. In addition, he was ordered to be supervised for one year and three months.