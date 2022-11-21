Traffic | Summer tires are “absolutely the wrong choice”: Slippage caused several crashes in Uusimaa

The sheet metal rustled on Monday in Uusimaa. The police and emergency services warn of slippery driving conditions.

To the minus the lowered temperature and occasional snowfalls changed the driving weather in the capital region over the weekend in one fell swoop to winter time.

Even on Monday, several drivers have been seen in traffic who have left the tire change until the last minute.

“Some still have summer tires on, and it’s definitely the wrong choice of tires,” says the fire chief on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Janne Taskinen.

By 9:00 p.m. on Monday, ten minor and two serious traffic accidents had occurred in Helsinki, says the inspector Matti Mäenpää from the Helsinki police.

In particular, there have been more mild sheet metal crashes than usual on Monday.

“The driving weather is slippery, and you have to get used to the changed driving conditions again,” says Taskinen.

From the early afternoon Klaukkala was really busy when a chain crash of six cars happened on Hämeenlinnanväylä. No one was injured in the accident.

The fire marshal on duty Juha Gröhnin according to the Central Uusimaa Rescue Service, in addition to the chain crash, eight other crashes have occurred. The number is clearly higher than a normal weekday.

“Today has been challenging weather. “Units that have driven to gigs have noticed several skids off the road, which are not reported to the emergency services,” says Gröhn.

Personal injuries have been avoided by Monday evening in traffic in Helsinki and Central Uusimaa.