Traffic | State visits will cause changes in traffic in Helsinki on Thursday

27.9. 15:39 | Updated 7:20

Helsinki the police informs that there will be changes in traffic in Helsinki on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 September due to state visits.

The visits of the President of Latvia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France and the Prime Minister of Estonia affect traffic mainly in the central area of ​​Helsinki.

The president of Latvia is visiting Finland at the same time Edgars RinkevicsFrench Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas.

Rinkevics’ work visit is hosted by the president Sauli NiinistöColonna is hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen and Kallas is visiting Finland as Prime Minister Petteri Orpon from the invitation. Kallas will also meet President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki and Colonna will meet Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

According to the police, state visits cause short-term changes to traffic, especially around the Presidential Palace during Thursday morning.

The delegations of the guests will also move to other parts of the city center and inner city during Thursday.

Movement of convoys can cause momentary traffic interruptions. The police directs the traffic and, if necessary, communicates the situation in the message service X.