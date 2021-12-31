EP Madrid Friday 31 December 2021, 09:06



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) launches this Friday and until Sunday, January 2, 2022, the second phase for the End of the Year of the special Operation on the occasion of the Christmas holidays, in which it foresees more than 19.5 million road travel.

The special operation of the department of Pere Navarro contemplates a series of measures for the regulation, management and surveillance of traffic at the national level that will be active until next Sunday, January 9, 2022.

This device has human resources (agents of the Civil Guard Traffic Group, official personnel of the Traffic Management Centers, helicopter patrols and personnel in charge of the maintenance of equipment and the installation of road measures), and technicians (780 fixed radars, 92 of them stretch, and 545 speed control mobiles, 12 helicopters, 39 drones, 216 cameras and 15 camouflaged vans to control the use of mobile phones and seat belts).

On these dates, the DGT reminds that it is “important” to avoid the most unfavorable hours to travel and plan the trip by the safest route to avoid unforeseen events and to find out about the state of the roads through the twitter accounts @informacionDGT and @DGTes , the news bulletins on radio and television, as well as on the telephone number 011. The device can be consulted in the ‘Special Operations’ section at www.dgt.es/conoce-el-estado-del-trafico/recomendacionesde-trafico/.