Traffic | Starting today, the roads will gradually switch to summer speeds

Summer speed limits are scheduled to return to the entire country by the end of April.

Finland the roads are starting to switch to summer speeds today.

According to the Finnish Railways Agency, it is possible to switch to summer speeds from today in the area of ​​the ely centers of Uusimaa, South-East Finland, Varsinais-Suomen, Pirkanmaa, Central Finland and South Ostrobothnia.

A week later, on Wednesday, April 19, the transition to summer speeds will begin on the roads in the regions of Northern Savo, Northern Ostrobothnia and the ely centers of Lapland. Each ely center decides the exact time of the transition to summer speeds according to local weather and weather conditions.

Road specific summer season speed limits come into effect as soon as the traffic signs informing about the speed limit have been changed. The entire country plans to switch to summer season speed limits by the end of April at the latest.

Studded tires can be used, for example, in passenger cars from November to the end of March. Studded tires can be used in other seasons as well, if the weather requires it.

“Looking at the weather report and outside, you can see that the weather doesn’t require studs anymore, at least here in the capital region,” remarked the police inspector Heikki Kallio From the Police Board on Tuesday on Twitter.