Traffic | Speeding was the reason behind the increasing number of fatal accidents last year

More than every second accident driver was speeding.

Speeding The proportion of accident drivers who drove increased last year to an exceptionally high level compared to previous years, says the Accident Information Institute in its release.

The proportion of traffic accidents caused under the influence of alcohol also increased in 2022.

The information is based on the institute's annual report, which explains the backgrounds of fatal crashes.

Speeding According to the institute, the proportion of drivers who caused an accident has varied between 40 and 50 percent in recent years. Last year, 59 percent of the accident drivers were speeding.

The majority of them exceeded the speed limit at a speed of more than 30 kilometers per hour. In 2022, the proportion of young drivers under the age of 25 who caused accidents due to speeding increased compared to the previous year.

“Rapid overspeeding is even more pronounced in fatal accidents”, Director of Traffic Safety Kalle Parkkari says in the announcement.

A third of the drivers who caused fatal accidents drove under the influence of alcohol. In total, about 40 percent of the drivers who caused the accident were intoxicated.

The most common according to the institute, the types of accidents in 2022 were collisions between vehicles driving in opposite directions, which accounted for just under half of the accidents. The second most common were derailment accidents, which accounted for about a third of the accidents.

A third of the car and van drivers and passengers involved in fatal crashes did not wear a seat belt. According to the investigation boards' estimates, 17 people could have survived if they had been wearing a seat belt. In 2022, 11 cyclists died in traffic accidents, of which only two wore helmets.

When accidents while driving are excluded, in 2022 there were 160 fatal traffic accidents in which 176 people died. Of these, 146 people died in a motor vehicle. 17 pedestrians and 11 cyclists died. In addition, two people who traveled with electric vehicles died.

In 2022, investigative boards will investigate a total of 189 fatal crashes in which 205 people died.

The number of accidents decreased by 32 accidents last year compared to 2021.