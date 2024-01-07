Home page World

Cyclists often don't expect to have to dismount on a cycle route. In one case, however, many people are really irritated by the apparent reason.

Bad Kreuznach – Anyone who lives near a train station or a busy street knows the problem: noise. In Bad Kreuznach in the Bad Münster am Stein-Ebernburg district, they apparently wanted to save the residents from this and took a measure that is incomprehensible to some people. Probably for reasons of noise protection, cyclists should get off on a bridge. A photo of the bridge in question made its way to X (formerly Twitter) and is being heatedly discussed by users of the social media platform.

Traffic sign irritates the internet: cyclists should dismount because of noise protection

The two photos were titled with the words: “And the prize for the stupidest reason for banning cycling on a tourist cycle route goes to: Bad Münster am Stein.” In the first picture you can see both a sign that indicates a cycle path as well as the two signs “noise protection” and “cyclists dismount”. Anyone who ignores signs often has to expect expensive fines – at least in car traffic. To prevent this from happening on the cycle path in the first place, there are several posts on the bridge to make crossing more difficult.

Users also notice this, one person commented: “It’s nice that the official cycle path even points to this route.” And that, where there is a lack of good cycle paths everywhere in Germany. According to another comment, it's not just one bike path: “There are even 2 or 3 supra-regional bike routes running along it.”

Noise protection sign is incomprehensible to many cyclists: “There is a federal highway less than 100 m away.”

Residents also comment diligently – but not to defend their noise-protected bridge. “Fun fact: less than 100 m away there is a federal road through the middle of the town – THAT doesn’t seem to be a problem in terms of noise emissions,” says one comment. “And in between: a railway bridge,” notes another person.

They are not the only ones who question the purpose of “noise protection”. “By the way, this is only exceeded by the fact that we are driving 50 m to the right of this bridge over an ancient, loud steel bridge at 60km/h, and that makes a lot of noise,” commented one person. The steel bridge will even be located right next to the road bridge.

Cyclists should dismount: “And what does all this have to do with noise protection?”

Between all the critical comments there is also one person who at least defends getting off the bike on the bridge. “The railing is very low and pedestrians are allowed, the path is very narrow. There is a risk of falling over the railing when cyclists and pedestrians meet,” the person commented. “And what does all this have to do with noise protection?” asks another user.

Others, however, think that it should be normal to get off your bike on bridges. “Great, cycling across narrow bridges is also extremely selfish. Push over, then continue driving,” the comment says. And that should actually be the main thing. The federal government has now even approved indicators for bicycles to ensure safe travel. Strange signs often cause confusion, as was the case recently yellow traffic sign with arrows.