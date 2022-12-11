Monday, December 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Traffic | Several VR passenger trains are late due to track damage in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 11, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to a release from Fintraffic’s rail traffic center, some of the tracks are out of use in Pasila due to a fault.

Several VR’s passenger trains are late from their morning schedules due to the electric track damage that happened in Pasila, Helsinki.

According to a release from Fintraffic’s rail traffic center, some of the tracks are out of use in Pasila due to a fault. According to the center, the defect causes track changes for both long-distance and local trains in Pasila. Some of the local K-trains may also have to be cancelled.

According to Fintraffic’s estimate, the fault can be fixed during Sunday evening.

#Traffic #passenger #trains #late #due #track #damage #Helsinki

See also  Space exploration | The European Space Agency named five new astronauts and the first para-astronaut
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The neighborhood of Carmen, the paellas and the taverns: Nathy Peluso remembers her year in Murcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result