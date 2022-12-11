Traffic | Several VR passenger trains are late due to track damage in Helsinki

According to a release from Fintraffic’s rail traffic center, some of the tracks are out of use in Pasila due to a fault.

Several VR’s passenger trains are late from their morning schedules due to the electric track damage that happened in Pasila, Helsinki.

According to a release from Fintraffic’s rail traffic center, some of the tracks are out of use in Pasila due to a fault. According to the center, the defect causes track changes for both long-distance and local trains in Pasila. Some of the local K-trains may also have to be cancelled.

According to Fintraffic’s estimate, the fault can be fixed during Sunday evening.