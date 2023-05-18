Finally, the 2022 Sustainability Report issued by the Abu Dhabi Police revealed an improvement in traffic safety indicators on the roads of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi last year, as the rate of deaths in traffic accidents per 100,000 population decreased from 5.0 in 2019 to 3.52 cases in 2022, and the accident rate decreased. Heavy traffic per 100,000 population, from 49 cases in 2019 to 20.4 cases in 2022, as well as a decrease in the rate of road accidents per 10,000 vehicles from 15.5 accidents in 2019 to 5.9 accidents in 2022.

The report emphasized that when implementing the integrated work system, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command developed and improved the quality of life and the level of concern for society, by paying attention to the security and safety of drivers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the effectiveness of the measures taken by the Abu Dhabi Police to ensure the safety of drivers throughout the emirate, as this appears in Results achieved in the previous two years.

The report indicated that the “weather conditions and message alert” system is an innovative initiative aimed at improving the Safe City System program, by improving the level of road security and raising the level of irrigated awareness, pointing out that this initiative is the first in the world regarding artificial intelligence technologies. Where the system determines the limit of visibility and clarity on the main roads for measuring and analyzing data, and in the event of low visibility, the system activates automatically by sending alerts to the smart tower panels, in order to reduce speed on the roads and also send alert messages to people in nearby and affected areas. Drivers must commit to reducing speed, as speed radars will also apply the speed ratio that must be adhered to accordingly to ensure the safety and security of drivers. The system will leave a positive impact, which will improve the quality of life and ensure safety throughout the city of Abu Dhabi, and also contribute to reducing road and safety violations.

The report stated that the weather message system contributed to reducing the number of dangerous accidents that occurred due to severe violations by 38.3%, and a decrease in the number of serious violations by 22%, and the total number of weather alert messages reached 22,341 messages, while it did not result in serious traffic accidents during the formation of fog. And dust, as well as no deaths were recorded due to heavy irrigation accidents resulting from the formation of fog and dust.