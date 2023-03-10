Following traffic rules remains a challenge for FVD member Gideon van Meijeren. He now even risks a prison sentence.

Member of Parliament Gideon van Meijeren regularly has some difficulty adhering to the traffic rules. He now has a whole series of violations to his name, which means he even has a chance of ending up in prison.

What has the FVD done wrong again?

Well, this isn’t about the party, is it? We are not Op1 or Jinek of course. We are just surprised that a Provincial States member like Gideon can’t keep to a few traffic rules.

For example, municipal councilor Van Meijeren had previously lost his driver’s license and was then caught driving through a red light on a scooter. That in itself is not allowed, but riding a scooter while your driver’s license has been taken away is a crime for which he risks a fourteen-day prison sentence. Apparently having a driver’s license doesn’t interest his generation one bit.

He also refused a breathalyzer test because he felt intimidated by the police during the arrest. Blowing was superfluous anyway because he is a teetotaller, according to politician Gideon.

Without belt

With all those traffic violations, of course, not super handy to record a video on the way to an election meeting. Just when you have the pink card back and certainly not if party boss Gideon hasn’t put on his belt.

Whether Gideon arrived safely at the campaign meeting in Twente without knowledge of traffic rules to toast the elections with a golden yellow alcohol-free rascal. Our sincere advice to the more than full-time member of parliament would be to pay a little more attention to what he is doing in traffic.

Through: Ad.nl

