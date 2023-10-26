Thursday, October 26, 2023, 11:47 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Government delegate in the Region, Francisco Jiménez, and the Provincial Head of Traffic, Virginia Jerez, yesterday presented the Stars accreditations of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) to thirteen schools for promoting safe and sustainable mobility in the movement of students to classrooms. The Virginia Pérez school in El Algar (Cartagena) was recognized with the gold distinction for its outstanding involvement in promoting changes in the travel patterns of young people and children on their daily school trips.

In total, 34 schools in the Region participated in this project, according to the Government Delegation in a press release.

The Joaquín Carrión Valverde Infant and Primary School, in San Javier, and Virgen del Carmen, received the silver distinction from Cartagena. While the bronze went to the Pasico Campillo schools, in Lorca; Ricardo Campillo (Santomera); Our Lady of the Rosary (Torre Pacheco); Prince Felipe (Jumilla); Virgin of Wonders (Cehegín); Vistabella (Murcia) and Las Esperanzas (San Pedro del Pinatar), and for the Antonio Hellín Costa institutes (Puerto de Mazarrón); Emilio Pérez Piñero (Calasparra) and Saavedra Fajardo, from Murcia.