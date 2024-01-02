Tuesday, January 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Traffic | Problems in train traffic all over Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
Traffic | Problems in train traffic all over Finland

Only about a fifth of the long-distance trains ran on schedule around 9:30. About 60 percent of local trains were on schedule.

In train traffic there have been widespread delays across the country this morning. of VR by at half past ten in the morning, only about a fifth of the long-distance trains ran on schedule. About 60 percent of local trains were on schedule.

According to VR's press releases, the reasons for the delays have mainly been technical faults of the trains and waiting for other train traffic, connecting traffic and equipment.

So far, STT has not received confirmation from VR whether the problems with train traffic on Tuesday are also due to severe frost. On Monday, the frost caused widespread disruption to train traffic.

#Traffic #Problems #train #traffic #Finland

See also  EU ends import bans on Ukrainian grain
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
PS Stars, the PlayStation service does not work and loyalty points are not awarded

PS Stars, the PlayStation service does not work and loyalty points are not awarded

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result