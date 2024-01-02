Traffic | Problems in train traffic all over Finland

Only about a fifth of the long-distance trains ran on schedule around 9:30. About 60 percent of local trains were on schedule.

According to VR's press releases, the reasons for the delays have mainly been technical faults of the trains and waiting for other train traffic, connecting traffic and equipment.

So far, STT has not received confirmation from VR whether the problems with train traffic on Tuesday are also due to severe frost. On Monday, the frost caused widespread disruption to train traffic.