The man driving a car in Delhi Cantt area tried to crush the police constable. The soldier, while saving himself, jumped and climbed on the bonnet of the car. Despite this, the accused took the car at a high speed. He kept rolling on the bonnet for about four hundred meters. Then jig jig and tried to escape by dropping the soldier from the car, which was caught by the police with the help of people.The soldier tried to stop the car after seeing a fancy number plate. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras. Seeing this amazing incident, the road was jammed for some time. Delhi Cantt Police has registered a case against him for obstructing official work, driving wrongly and causing injury. The police are arresting him and interrogating him.

According to the police, Mahipal Singh is posted in Delhi Cantt Traffic Circle. His duty was in Dhaulakuan on Monday. Seeing the fancy number plate i20 car on the way to Tilak Nagar at 5 pm, the soldier tried to stop it. The car slowed down, then suddenly increased its speed. The soldier, protecting himself, climbed on the bonnet of the car and, holding the wiper, kept asking the driver to stop the car. The accused kept trying to make the car fall down diagonally.

The soldier fell down from the car and was injured after being carried for nearly four hundred meters. The driver then tried to drive away the car, which was chased for a kilometer and caught by the policemen with the help of people. The car was driven by Shubham, 22, Uttam Nagar resident. He was accompanied by his friend Uttam Nagar resident Rahul in the car. Both are studying for graduation. During interrogation, Shubham said that he was scared after the soldier fell on his bonnet and therefore drove the car away. Police is currently investigating the case.