Saturday, May 6, 2023
Traffic | Police surveillance attack: One in four taxis in Helsinki has malfunctions or defects

May 6, 2023
The most common problem was the lack or incompleteness of driving logs.

Which a fourth taxi was broken or missing when authorities conducted a surveillance raid on Friday. 94 taxis were checked in the incident, problems were found in 37 taxis in total.

At least 23 taxis had breakdowns or deficiencies. So many cars either didn’t have a driving log or it was incomplete.

Second the most common problem was incomplete price information, which appeared in four cars. Other violations and deficiencies were, for example, missing taxi licenses or their invisibility.

According to the police, deficiencies in driving logs were surprisingly common.

