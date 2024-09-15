“MK”: Traffic police inspector hit three children in the village of Mikhnevo in the Moscow region

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, September 14, in the village of Mikhnevo in the Stupino urban district. A 27-year-old man was driving his personal car “Omoda C5” and hit three boys who suddenly ran out onto the roadway. As a result of the accident, a five-year-old boy, as well as two brothers aged four and seven, were seriously injured and hospitalized.

It is noted that the two injured brothers are citizens of Tajikistan. Their father is unemployed, and their mother works as a cashier. The five-year-old boy is a citizen of Uzbekistan. His father also does not work anywhere.

