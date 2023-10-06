Five consecutive weekends of preventive checks on alcohol and drug-free driving: starting tonight (6, 7 and 8 October), ending on 3, 4 and 5 November, on the eve of the World Day in Memory of Road Victims scheduled for November 19th. This is the national campaign announced by the Traffic Police during a press conference hosted by the Planisphere room of the Police Force Coordination and Planning Office.

The strategy

“Between January and August of this year – explained Filiberto Mastrapasqua, director of the Traffic Police Service – we have already carried out 3,161 specific services throughout the national territory to combat the phenomenon of driving impaired by the use of alcohol and drugs: the the objective is to reach over 4,700 checks at the end of the year”, 12.4% more than last year; “Also between January and August, there were 40,216 drivers tested for alcohol precursors, and we aim to exceed 60,000 by December”.

“The increase in checks – added Mastrapasqua – corresponds to an increase in the number of positives: alcohol-related positives were 3,022 in the first eight months of the year, with a projection of 4,533 at the end of the year (in the whole of 2022 they had been 3,553, ed.), while the positive tests with precursor drugs were 16.5% between January and September of this year compared to 9.8% of the total last year”.

The analysis

Among incorrect and dangerous driving behaviors, distraction surpassed speeding. This is one of the data that emerged during the presentation by the Traffic Police of an extraordinary campaign of checks against driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, scheduled for the next five consecutive weekends.

“Until a few years ago – confirmed the director of the Traffic Police Service, Filiberto Mastrapasqua – the first fault was speeding or in any case speed not adequate for certain situations or circumstances. Today the number one fault is distraction, looking elsewhere, not being present to oneself, tiredness, incorrect use of the cell phone.” And this also applies to younger drivers: the percentage of complaints related to distraction (30.2%) has exceeded that related to speed (27.1%: only three years ago it was the opposite). The data relating to psychophysical alteration is also interesting: 6.4% of complaints against drivers over 24 concern driving drunk, after taking drugs or being sleepy.

The data

“From the Istat data referring to 2022 – underlined Mastrapasqua – a fairly flat trend in accident rates is highlighted. In essence there is no consistent reduction in claims and this trend does not help to achieve the objectives of the global and European project to which Italy has joined, i.e. halving the number of deaths by 2030 and zeroing them in 2050″.

Even from the latest available data, those of the Police and Carabinieri (around 50% of the total), it can be seen that the trend for 2023 does not present particular variations: between January and September there were 1,036 victims of road accidents, the 7th 8% less than the same period last year, 2.3% more than the same period two years ago.