Colonel Abdullah Al Samahi, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, stated that his department has developed a comprehensive traffic security plan to prepare for the new school year, with the aim of preserving the safety of school students and providing a safe environment free of traffic accidents, to protect them from the dangers they may be exposed to during their school trip.

He explained that achieving this goal requires the combined efforts of the family, school, educational and administrative bodies, school bus supervisors and drivers, by ensuring that the necessary preventive measures and procedures are taken.

He stated that the Fujairah Police General Command has prepared a comprehensive security and traffic plan in preparation for the new school year. He explained that the preparations included intensifying investigation and traffic control patrols to monitor roads in front of schools, to facilitate the flow of traffic, prevent congestion, and provide safe transportation for students.

The Director of the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch, Captain Moza Al Darmaki, confirmed that her department will provide preventive advice and guidance through awareness points and social media, in addition to text messages.