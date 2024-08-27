Yesterday, traffic department patrols across the country intensified their presence at intersections and main roads leading to school areas, on the first day of school, to reduce congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow, while the Ministry of Interior launched its “Traffic Safety for School Students” campaign.

Some congestion was observed around school areas across the country, as many families were keen on using their vehicles on the first day of school to pick up their children and take them to school.

Yesterday morning, Abu Dhabi roads witnessed smooth traffic flow in general, as traffic patrols were keen to be present at key points on the roads leading to schools, which contributed to facilitating traffic flow, while some roads witnessed congestion, especially at school exit time, due to the heavy traffic of vehicles.

The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, in cooperation with the traffic departments in the country, launched the fourth quarterly traffic campaign for the current year, under the slogan “Traffic Safety for School Students”, coinciding with the start of the new school year, with the aim of raising awareness among all segments of society, especially parents, school students, drivers and those involved in transporting students with the start of the new school year, to enhance their traffic culture and provide a safe school environment free of accidents, and make roads safer.

The Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, Brigadier Engineer Hussein Al Harthy, said in press statements that the awareness campaign plan includes intensifying traffic patrols to monitor the main and secondary roads in front of schools, to facilitate the flow of traffic, prevent congestion and provide safe transportation for students.

A comprehensive programme of traffic awareness campaigns and workshops has also been prepared to introduce traffic rules, regulations and guidelines, as well as awareness and education programmes for school bus drivers and supervisors, in cooperation with those concerned with providing safety for students, and working to spread traffic awareness and culture through social media and through traffic awareness points on the country’s roads.

Al Harthy said that the campaign comes within the initiatives of the Traffic Sector, embodying the strategy of the Ministry of Interior, and based on the directives of the police leadership to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety for everyone in general and school students in particular, and to control road security, to enhance traffic safety and reduce traffic accidents.

He added: “With each beginning of the school year, we continue our efforts in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the relevant authorities, in order to work on providing traffic safety for school students. In cooperation with the general commands of the police in the country, we have launched the national campaign (A Day Without Accidents) so that the first day of the school year will be without traffic accidents.”

He pointed out that the campaign is being implemented in cooperation and coordination with the traffic and patrol departments in the country and many ministries and other entities concerned with traffic safety in the public and private sectors, stressing the need for more awareness and guidance to enhance traffic safety among parents, students, drivers and supervisors of school buses, stressing that the campaign includes many activities, events, lectures and programmes aimed at educating students with the aim of reaching the largest segment of them through various media, print, audio and visual, as well as through social media, in addition to intensifying traffic patrols around schools to regulate traffic.

