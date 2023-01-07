Traffic patrols were deployed on the roads of Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, to secure the movement of vehicles, following moderate to heavy rains in the two emirates. Water suction tanks were also distributed on roads that witnessed large gatherings of rain, to ensure that vehicles were not damaged while driving.

Ras Al Khaimah Police warned drivers against standing in the stream, crossing it, or approaching valleys, for fear of collapsing its edges. It also warned of the dangers of entering the valley stream, because the water could flood roads and bridges.

She called on parents not to let children play in areas where water and torrential rains gather, in order to preserve their safety.

And «Emirates Today» monitored, during a field tour in the northern regions, that the competent authorities in Hamriya, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah distributed rainwater suction tanks on low roads to open them in front of vehicles after closing some lanes temporarily, to reduce the occurrence of accidents or the deviation of vehicles as a result of the pooling of water. on the roads.

